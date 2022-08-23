Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Fudge
Urban Sea Salt
£7.34
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Fudge
Urban Sea Salt
BUY
£7.34
Boots
VO5
Styling Wax
BUY
£3.85
Boots
Bumble and bumble
Don't Blow It
BUY
£27.00
LookFantastic
Kristin Ess
Weightless Shine Air Dry Crème
BUY
£12.00
Boots
More from Fudge
Fudge
Luminizer Moisture Boost Shampoo
BUY
$14.39
$23.99
Priceline
More from Hair Care
Fudge
Urban Sea Salt
BUY
£7.34
Boots
VO5
Styling Wax
BUY
£3.85
Boots
Shu Uemura
Cleansing Oil Shampoo - Anti Dandruff Soothing Cleanser
BUY
$68.00
Adore Beauty
Philip Kingsley
Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo
BUY
$55.00
Adore Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted