United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal Vintage Camo Pant
$111.00
At Urban Outfitters Australia
Product Description Vintage camouflage pants sourced by Urban Renewal and brought to you in their original form. Topped with an allover pattern and cut in a relaxed silhouette. Each is unique & will vary from what’s pictured. About Urban Renewal Vintage - Original vintage pieces, no two are exactly alike - Worn vintage pieces, they come to you in their original form Content + Care - Cotton - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 5'8" and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Rise: 11” - Inseam: 29” - Leg opening: 8”