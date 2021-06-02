Urban Renewal

Product Sku: 61225918; Color Code: 107 Overalls dress by Urban Renewal made new from vintage pieces. Features a classic utility look with adjustable straps and pockets throughout. Each is unique and will vary from what’s pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled - Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team - Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike - You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care - Cotton - Machine wash Size + Fit - Measurements taken from size S/M - Waist: 35” - Length: 33”