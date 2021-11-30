Static Nails

Urban Outfitters X Static Tortoise Shell

GET THE SALON LOOK WITHOUT THE TIME, DAMAGE, OR COMMITMENT This extremely limited edition Tortoise Shell print manicure designed by Urban Outfitters comes in Static’s award-winning Reusable Pop-on Nails. It gives you a perfect, non-damaging manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. Wear them weeks straight or a few days at a time—you decide. These on-trend universal nude nails can be removed, reapplied, painted, and even reshaped for full customization. IN THE KIT 24 Universal nails in 10 sizes — fits average, petite, and larger sized nails Static Nails' Non-Damaging Glue Instructions Buffer File LENGTH: Short SHAPE: Round OPACITY: Full Coverage VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE