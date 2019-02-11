Search
Products fromShopShoesBooties
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Margot Patent Boot

$79.00
At Urban Outfitters
Sleek + simplistic covered boots from Urban Outfitters. Cut above the ankle in an all-over faux leather material with a block heel + inner side zipper. Finished with a single seam at the heel shaft. Set on a rubber coated base for traction.
Featured in 1 story
This Is The Most Popular Shoe Trend From NYFW
by Amanda Randone