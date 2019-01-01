Shu Uemura

Urban Moisture Conditioner

$8.44

Details A lightweight conditioner that shields strands from urban aggressors and leaves hair with a healthy shine. This hydrating conditioner stars moringa, also known as the miracle tree, which is so detoxifying it is used to purify water. Moringa extract is blended with red algae to protect hair against urban aggressors such as dust, pollution, and hard water, and leave your tresses manageable, soft, and glowing. Moringa extract hydrates, provides antioxidant protection, and purifies. Red micro-algae extract is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, and stimulates cell regeneration. Formulated without parabens.