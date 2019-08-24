Urban Decay

Urban Lash

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

When you want to take your makeup to the next level, nothing does the trick like false lashes. Introducing Urban Lash—the perfect way to finish off any look. Our exclusive lineup includes two styles of cluster lashes and 10 styles of full-track lashes. New to falsies? Try the clusters; false lashes don’t get any easier! They pop on in seconds (no bending, molding or trimming), yet they create a sexy, eye-opening effect without any drama. Use them individually, stack them up, or even layer on top of our full lashes. For maximum impact, opt for one of our full-track styles. From natural (only better) styles to totally dramatic ones, we’ve got something for every situation. Each lash is handmade with cruelty-free synthetic hair, so there’s zero guilt. With Urban Lash, we wanted to create easy-to-apply styles that would provide great results. From thinner bands to clusters, these lashes deliver the maximum effect with minimal effort. The precision-tip applicator and easy-to-see iridescent adhesive (don’t worry, it dries clear!) make for a stress-free application. And unlike many lash adhesives, ours is latex-free. Still not convinced you’re ready to take the plunge? Not to worry—we promise your first time won’t hurt. Handy tips on the box will have you applying our false lashes like a pro in no time. The lashes come in an awesome, magnetic-closure reusable box with an iridescent backdrop that holds a clear tray for the lashes. Traveling and want to have options? You can stack two trays of lashes together and fit them both in one box. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight:1 ml e 0.03 fl oz