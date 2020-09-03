urban habitat

Urban Habitat Calum Comforter Set

Give your bedroom a soft, casual update with the Calum Comforter Set from Urban Habitat. The cotton clipped jacquard comforter features yarn-dyed stripes of blush, grey, and off-white, for a soft and alluring look. Easy to coordinate with, this cotton jacquard comforter set brings a rich textural look and feel to your bedroom décor Yarn dyed stripes and clipped jacquard Pillow sham adds texture to the solid bedding Throw pillows bring style to the top of bed design Twin/Twin XL set includes: 68" W x 92" L comforter 20" W x 26" L standard pillow sham 12" W x 18"L oblong throw pillow 18" W x 18" L square throw pillow Full/Queen set includes: 88" W x 92" L comforter Two 20" W x 26" L standard pillow shams 12" W x 18"L oblong throw pillow 18" W x 18" L square throw pillow King/California King set includes: 104" W x 92" L comforter Two 20" W x 36" L king pillow shams 12" W x 18"L oblong throw pillow 18" W x 18" L square throw pillow 144 thread count 100% cotton Machine wash comforter and shams/spot clean pillows Throw pillow has 100% polyester fill Imported Each Urban Habitat Calum Comforter Set is sold separately