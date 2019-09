Urban Decay

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer 5ml

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

Hide even your most scandalous flaws. Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer gives you buildable, even coverage with a luminous, demi-matte finish. Ultra lightweight, this high-tech formula melds like a second skin effect and gives you full coverage in an instant.