Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Lash Freak Mascara
£21.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Urban Decay Lash Freak Mascara
Need a few alternatives?
Stila
Travel Size Huge™ Extreme Lash Mascara
$12.00
from
Stila
BUY
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
C$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Physicians Formula
Organic Wear Fakeout Mascara
C$16.49
from
Well
BUY
Glossier
Lash Slick
C$20.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Lash Freak Mascara
£21.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Urban Decay
All Nighter Setting Spray
£26.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette
£39.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
Urban Decay
Vice Lipstick
$19.00
$9.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Stila
Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
$18.00
from
Stila
BUY
Stila
Plumping Lip Glaze
$24.00
from
Stila
BUY
Stila
Semi-gloss Lip & Eye Paint
$24.00
from
Stila
BUY
Stila
Trifecta Metallica Lip, Eye & Cheek Stick
$26.00
from
Stila
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted