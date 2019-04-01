Urban Decay

Urban Decay Game Of Thrones Vault

£198.00

Rule the Seven Kingdoms with the limited-edition Vault, a 13-piece arsenal featuring the entire Urban Decay | Game of Thrones collection. Create looks fit for the Iron Throne, inspired by House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers. The Urban Decay | Game of Thrones Vault contains everything you need: the Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette, Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette, Lip & Cheek Stain, four 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils, four Vice Lipsticks, Jon Snow’s Large Longclaw Eyeshadow Brush, and Arya Stark’s Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush.