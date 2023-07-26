Urban Decay

24/7 Glide-on Waterproof Lip Liner

++Ways to Wear 24/7 Waterproof Lip Liner:++ • Overline your lips: For defined lips (or just to change up the shape!), line the outside of your lips -- always remember to meet your natural lip line at the corners of your mouth to avoid looking like a clown. • Fill in your lips: For ultra-long wear, completely fill in your lips with lip liner before applying cream lipstick to help your lip color stay on longer. • Wear under lip gloss: For effortless, juicy + defined lips. •Pair with lipstick: Create your desired lip shape, enhance lip color, and add dimension for your lips. ++More Tips:++ • If you don't like the look of lined lips, but want to improve the wear time of your lipstick, try lining the outside of your lips with 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner in shade Ozone (Urban Decay's clear shade) to fill in any fine lines and prevent feathering. • Use 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner in a shade that matches your fave Vice Lipstick shade. This will define lips, intensify color and provide long-lasting wear.