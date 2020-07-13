Urban Decay Cosmetics

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

A vivid addition to the Naked palette lineup, these peachy neutrals, lavenders, violets, and deep purple eyeshadows create endless eye looks. With iridescent shimmers, light-reflecting shifts, and a holographic transformer, these eye shades blend seamlessly for eyeshadow looks from soft to bold.