If waterproof mascaras that leave your lashes feeling heavy and cakey make you want to weep bitter tears, you can throw them in the trash. Urban Decay has a solution: Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara. Rigorously field-tested in the ocean as well as sweat-drenched gym conditions, this exclusive Japanese formula refuses to budge. A special microcrystalline wax works with the dense, fuzzy brush to increase seductive length and volume, all without ever flaking off or compromising your lashes' natural feathery texture. Mermaids can now sing their siren songs with abandon, and high-maintenance types can cry all they want.