Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Urban Bliss
Urban Bliss Roll Neck Dress
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Dress. by Urban Bliss. Act casual . Roll-neck. Blouson sleeves. Ribbed trims. Seam detail to reverse. Regular fit. True to size.
Need a few alternatives?
HVN
Maria Belted Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
$775.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Whistles
Vivian Wedding Dress
$1099.00
$385.00
from
Whistles
BUY
Sleeper
“michelin” Linen Dress In White
$320.00
$224.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Michelin
“michelin” Linen Dress In White
$320.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Urban Bliss
Urban Bliss
Urban Bliss Mom Jean
$51.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Aje
Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress
$525.00
$0.21
from
Shopbop
BUY
Milumia
Flowy Floral Maxi
$33.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sweetkie
Striped Maxi Dress
$19.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted