Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen Spf 40

Multifaceted protection from UVA, UVB, HEV and pollution. This advanced sunscreen protects skin from the four external factors responsible for more than 85% of skin aging — pollution, light, climate and irritants. Lipochroman® provides antioxidant protection from free radical damage caused by pollution and UV radiation — the leading causes of fine lines and age spots. Indian ginseng extract protects skin from HEV light emitted from the sun and electronic devices, while peptides hydrate and firm skin. Zinc oxide protects skin from UVA/UVB and irritants. Can also be used as a primer or as a lightweight foundation. Blends seamlessly into light, medium and dark skin tones. Safe for sensitive skin, acne-prone and rosacea. Gift with Purchase! Receive a pair of screen-protective glasses that shield from HEV (blue light) emitted by digital sources (computer screens and cell phones) and minimize light-induced changes to skin around the eyes. Limit one per customer with first purchase of SPF. No code necessary. Available while supplies last.