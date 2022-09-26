Madewell

Upton Cardigan Sweater

$110.00 $56.70

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of soft, touchably plush wool-blend yarn, this marled V-neck cardigan sweater has a cropped fit, patch pockets and layers perfectly over our matching top for a cute twin set vibe. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 20 3/8" (based on size M). Wool/polyamide/cotton. Do Well: this style is made of wool from certified farms that take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep; we partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. NG958