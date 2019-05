ModCloth

Upstate Swank Shawl In Burgundy

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

Fall in love with changing leaves, shifting seasons, and snuggly styles when this cozy shawl arrives at your doorstep. Composed of a super soft burgundy knit, and flaunting a heartwarming hood and fringed hemline, this chic layer is an ideal adornment for a foliage-admiring fashionista.