Corpse Bride X Makeup Revolution

Upstairs Downstairs Eyeshadow Palette

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolution Beauty

New Arrival! You are cordially invited to the union of the year, it’s the enchanting Revolution x Corpse Bride collection! It's time to party like the skeletons downstairs and find your perfect match with these haunting products. Are you ready to say 'I do' to the dark-haired temptress?​ Get ready to say 'hopscotch' with the mysterious Revolution x Corpse Bride Upstairs Downstairs palette! Featuring 24 eye-popping shades from warm to cool hues that will suit any skin tone, this palette is a must for any Corpse Bride fan to create the ultimate Halloween transformation. This palette, split between the two worlds, is embossed with Emily's beautiful butterflies and includes shades TO PLAN - a warm matte peach, VAN DORT - a shimmery rich purple and PASTOR GALSWELLS - a shimmery gold. Pair with the Revolution x Corpse Bride Victor lipstick and for a plump pout, ready to kiss the bride.