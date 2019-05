Urban Outfitters

Upscale Belted Coat

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Posher than posh in this heavyweight coat from UK label House Of Sunny. Made from a super warm fabrication in an oversized silhouette with a tie belted waist. Topped with a wide collar, lapels + extra-wide dropped long sleeves with tab accents. Finished with flap side-entry pockets at the hips + an exposed zipper at the back that allows for reverse-wear possibilities.