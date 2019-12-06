Lovehoney

Uprize Remote Control Erecting Realistic Dildo Vibrator 8 Inch

$129.99 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Revolutionize your sex life with the world's first bionic vibrating dildo. Thanks to cutting edge innovation, UPRIZE's patented technology and state-of-the art engineering give you rock hard erections on demand - your ultimate tool for penetrative sex. Once charged, depending on UPRIZE to enhance your sexual experience is easy. Rest assured knowing it'll always rise to the occasion and treat you or your partner to perfectly proportioned, expertly angled internal massage. The one-of-a-kind system's hidden framework and in-built wireless technology allows you to unleash extraordinary vibrations on yourself or your partner, whilst in erect mode. Explore the 10 incredible vibration functions from using the toy itself or the sleek, wireless remote - the power to go beyond your penetrative potential is in your (or your partner's) hands. UPRIZE has been created to work in unison with the UPRIZE Harness for ultimate strap-on or pegging play. UPRIZE is waterproof, giving you the power to take playtime wherever you like. USB rechargeable, a full charge offers up to an hour of intense vibrations and play. For the best results, smother with a generous helping of water-based lubricant and let peak pleasure ensue. UPRIZE: Rock hard erections at the touch of a button.