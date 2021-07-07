Camper

Upright 60mm Leather Sandals

$170.00 $119.00

New Season Camper Upright 60mm leather sandals Highlights pastel yellow leather open toe single toe strap rear touch-strap fastening block heel POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: The leather of this product has been produced in an audited and certified Leather Working Group tannery – scoring Bronze, Silver or Gold – so you can be confident you are choosing positively. Imported Composition outer: Leather 100% lining: Leather 100% sole: Rubber 100% Designer Style ID: K201171