Camper
Upright 60mm Leather Sandals
$170.00$119.00
At Farfetch
New Season Camper Upright 60mm leather sandals Highlights pastel yellow leather open toe single toe strap rear touch-strap fastening block heel POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: The leather of this product has been produced in an audited and certified Leather Working Group tannery – scoring Bronze, Silver or Gold – so you can be confident you are choosing positively. Imported Composition outer: Leather 100% lining: Leather 100% sole: Rubber 100% Designer Style ID: K201171