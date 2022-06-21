Shiseido

Uplifting And Firming Cream

$135.00

At Shiseido

Description Experience visibly lifted skin in just 1 week*. This scientifically advanced, silky moisturizer helps visibly offset the effects of aging in record time. Skin feels firm and sculpted with renewed fullness and bounce. Our exclusive KURENAI-TruLift Complex and ReNeura Technology++™ strengthens skin’s natural support and improves the appearances of facial contours and definition. VP8, a blend of 5 antioxidant ingredients, provides added protection for skin. Powerful renewal for youthful-looking skin. Rapid Results: In 1 week: Visibly lifts skin. In 4 weeks: Visibly firms skin and improves the appearance of deep wrinkles and skin brightness. In 8 weeks: 88% saw an overall improvement in tightening and tone. *Clinically tested on 35 women. Good for normal to dry skin. Dermatologist tested.