Kelamayi

Upgrade Broom And Dustpan Set

$39.99 $21.25

Buy Now Review It

[Extendable Pole Design] -The optional extension pole makes the broom length from 39.76 to 51.18 inches, People can choose the appropriate length according to their height. And long handle allow you to Stand upright for comfortable sweeping.NO MORE BENDING! [Heavy duty Broom bristles] - 2023 Upgraded four-row bristles design, high quality broom bristle construction, More dense and durable. Eco-friendly fiber made from recycled PET bottles. Kelamayi insists on working hard to protect the environment. [Easy Stand-up Storage] - The clip-on feature makes the broom and dustpan upright a perfect space safer! Compact storage keep your home or work space clean and tidy. Works perfectly for multi-surface, Suitable for indoor use. [Self-Cleaning Dustpan Teeth] - Built in scraper and comb/Teeth for easy to Clean Broom into Dustpan , Clean Pet Hair and Human Hair with one Pull on the Teeth. The rubber lip of the dust pan is flush with the floor and the teeth clean out the bristles easily. [Powerful After-Service] - Every customer can enjoy 30 days refund or replacement, No question asked. Please contact us firstly when you have any questions, risk-free guarantee provides a reliable purchasing experience, your satisfaction is our boundless motivation!