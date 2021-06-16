WolfWise

Upf 50+ Easy Pop Up 3-4 Person Beach Tent

Pop Up Design & Portability: Pops up and folds down in seconds, no assembly required. Ultra-lightweight construction allows for easy transportation with included carrying bag. Weighing just 4.2 pounds and folds down to a travel size of 29.5" L x 29.5"W x 1.6" H. Spacious Space & 360-degree Ventilation: The tent is 86" L x 57" W x 47" H providing a spacious interior shelter that comfortably fits 3-4 people ( 3 adults, or 2 adults with 2 kids). High density mesh windows with large entrance and full-size rear door to deliver 360-degree ventilation for better dissipation of body heat and odor. It provides an ideal shade for your little boys when it has a moment of rest in the middle of the soccer game or baseball game. UPF 50+ & Water Repellent: The water repellent polyester with taped seams keeps the inner shelter dry, and the silver coated tent surface reflects and absorbs sunlight to block up to 98% of the suns harmful ultraviolet rays which protect user from ultraviolet rays. Durable Construction: The tent is made of anti-tear 190T polyester for long lasting performance. The frame is made of galvanized steel which is not easy to break and protects against corrosion. Compared with other brands, they use fiberglass for their frames which makes it unstable and easy to break. Creative Design & More Stability: The rear double pull sliders of the tent makes for more convenient entry and exit. Two storage pockets below each window to keep small items organized. 4 corner sand pockets are designed to be filled with sand for added stability on beach.