Nisolo

Upcycled Linen & Cotton Lined Mask

$15.00

At Nisolo

Handmade by a local Nashville artist & friend, these masks are the best in the market to complement your wardrobe. With unique two-tone patterns cut to fit your face, each mask is hand-sewn by local seamstresses using scraps/deadstock materials from EMLEE's beautiful apparel line. The fabric used is a blend of linen, cotton, and hemp and lined with 100% USA-made cotton twill for the softest comfort. Paired with adjustable straps tied at the neck, this mask will give you the custom comfort and versatility you need while on the go. Thanks to EMLEE's beautiful designs, wearing a mask no longer has to be weird and awkward. This mask is one of our favorite options for its aesthetic and sustainability. Due to the use of scraps/deadstock fabric, the colors of your mask may slightly vary to the photo seen here. We recommend hand-washing or using a delicate setting when washing your EMLEE mask to prevent the ties and material from being tangled and stretching in the process. FINAL SALE For your safety and ours, all masks are final sale and we will not be accepting returns on this item for hygiene purposes. DISCLAIMER Masks help minimize (but don’t eliminate) exposure to COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses. Please follow CDC guidelines including social distancing and other public health measures to help slow the spread. This mask has not been approved by the FDA or CDC and is not a substitute for N95, surgical or medical grade masks. Children of all ages should only wear a mask if they’re capable of removing it themselves. Additionally, toddlers should be supervised at all times when wearing a mask. The CDC does not recommend masks for children under the age of two.