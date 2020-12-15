World Market

Ensure your gift stands out from the rest with this handcrafted, reusable, upcycled fabric gift wrap. Brought to you in partnership with Silaiwali, a social enterprise that helps employ Afghan women refugees in New Delhi in association with the UN Refugee Agency, this wrap is made from World Market apparel scraps. Each cheerful piece is one of kind and lends festive appeal to any celebratory occasion.