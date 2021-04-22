Coach (Re)Loved

Upcrafted Metropolitan Backpack

Everyone loves a comeback. Pre-owned and now (re)loved, this Metropolitan Soft Backpack is a very special Coach upcrafted design inspired by our commitment to rethinking and reducing our impact on the planet. Sourced from the shelves of our Coach Repair Workshop (and saved from the landfill), this gently-worn bag was lovingly repaired and transformed by our in-house craftspeople who added clever details to give it a second life. It’s completely one-of-a-kind, and comes with its own unique set of charms. Wear it, love it, pass it on. Reimagined by Ashley Peng with bold pops of color, this classic backpack has been expertly cleaned, conditioned and restored. Our talented craftspeople Griceidy Ciriaco, Paul Boghossian and Manuel Gomez replaced the zipper, added a refreshed top handle, hand-decorated it with a Coach Varsity Stripe and finished it with a playful repurposed charm in a process that took over 11 hours to complete. The Metropolitan is a modern, streamlined design with inside multifunction pockets for gadgets, a tech sleeve to hold a 13" laptop and an exterior front pocket to organize essentials.