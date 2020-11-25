Dyson

Up15 Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum – Refurbished

$299.99 $174.97

At Nordstrom Rack

The Dyson Small Ball upright is easier to carry around the home and lift up stairs. With a retractable handle, it takes up to 50% less storage space than a full-size upright vacuum. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically seals in suction across carpets and hard floors. It also has carbon fiber filaments on the brush bar, so it captures fine dust from hard floors while the direct drive motor pushes bristles deeper into carpets for a more thorough clean. Dyson’s patented Ball(TM) technology makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and obstacles.