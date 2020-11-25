Dyson

Up13 Ball Animal+ Upright Vacuum Refurbished

Nordstrom Rack

The Dyson Ball Animal + upright vacuum is engineered for tough tasks and homes with pets. Designed with a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors, sealing in suction for whole home, deep cleans. With hygienic bin emptying, there’s no need to get your hands dirty – just push the button to release the dirt. And whole-machine filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal + vacuum comes with additional tools for versatile cleaning. - Strong suction for tough tasks. Rides on a ball.