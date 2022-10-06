UOMA Beauty

Say What?! Foundation

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: UOMA Beauty's ground-breaking and ever-popular foundation, available in 51 shades and uniquely formulated to meet your skin’s needs Good to Know: Vegan, fragrance free, paraben free What It Does: Delivers a customized, long-wearing vibrant-matte finish with nourishing hydration; reduces the appearance of spots, pores, and other skin imperfections Skin Type: For all types How to Use: Shake well before use and apply onto clean skin. For best results use a buffing brush or sponge for application and then blend. Use fingers for a sheerer coverage Finish: Matte Coverage: Medium/Full Made in Italy This product is part of the Clean Beauty at Shopbop program. Learn More Style #OUMAA30014