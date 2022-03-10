Urban Outfitters

Uo Wild Side Mesh Slip Dress

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67342907; Color Code: 001 Printed slip dress with a semi-sheer mesh overlay. Straight-across neckline. Column silhouette. Topped with a strappy detail at the back and a side slit. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 94% Polyester, 6% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 48”