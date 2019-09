Urban Outfitters

Uo Vesna Dotted Puff Sleeve Peplum Top

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

UO-exclusive peplum top built fitted through the bodice down to the ruffled peplum waist. Deep V-back matches the front v-neckline with short puff sleeves. Complete with ruffled cuffs and side-zip closure.