Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Uo Sweet Escape Asymmetrical Mini Dress
$69.00
$48.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outffiters
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Uo Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
BUY
$34.30
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Janet Lace Long Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$55.30
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Diana Velvet Tube Dress
BUY
$41.30
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Claudette Velvet Babydoll Dress
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Tara Long Sleeve Dropped-waist Mini Dress
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Mila Sequin Strappy-back Mini Dress
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
BUY
$34.30
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Janet Lace Long Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$55.30
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Dresses
Reformation
Twilight Dress
BUY
$194.60
$278.00
Reformation
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Blazer Dress
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Quince
100% Washable Silk Mini Slip Dress
BUY
$59.90
$198.00
Quince
Urban Outfitters
Uo Tara Long Sleeve Dropped-waist Mini Dress
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted