Uo Romi Open-back Maxi Slip Dress
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Slip into this ultra-luxe maxi dress, only at Urban Outfitters. Satin-look fabric cut in a classic slip silhouette with seamed triangle cups at the empire waist. Topped skinny shoulder straps at the v-neckline that tie at the open back.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Gowns For Any Event
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
HATCH Collection
The Cape Dress
$298.00
from
HATCH Collection
BUY
DETAILS
City Chic
Aztec Maxi Dress
$89.96
from
City Chic
BUY
DETAILS
Ritual Vintage
Art Deco Velvet Flapper Dress
$598.00
from
Ritual Vintage
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Ruffle Strap Shirred Maxi Sundress
$40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Eileen Fisher
Shift Dress
$258.00
$128.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
