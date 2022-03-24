UO

Uo Naya High-waisted Flare Pant

$59.00

At Urban Outfitters

Bring some retro flare to your closet with this high-waisted pant from UO. Fits slim through the waist and thighs before flaring at the knee down to the full-length hem. Content + Care - 95% Polyester, 5% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size 4 - Measurements taken from size 4 - Waist: 27.5” - Rise: 11.5” - Inseam: 29” - Leg opening: 25.12”