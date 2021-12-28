Urban Outfitters

Mini Tabletop Pool Game

$30.00

Product Sku: 63942866; Color Code: 072 Take your games night to a whole new level with this mini tabletop pool game that’ll bring out your inner shark, available exclusively at Urban Outfitters in fresh hues we love. Felted tabletop comes with two cues and 16 balls, all scaled down with everything you need to play like a pro. Content + Care - Includes mini pool table, 2 pool cues, 16 pool balls and triangle - Plastic, textile - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 20”l x 12”w x 4”h - Weight: 5 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 20.5”l x 12.6”w x 4”h