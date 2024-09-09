Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Urban Outfitters
Uo Luxe Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Bimba y Lola
Studded Red Leather Ballerina
BUY
£210.00
Bimba y Lola
Sandro
Leather And Rhinestone Ballet Flats
BUY
£185.40
£309.00
Sandro
FP Collection
Mystic Mary Jane Flats
BUY
£118.00
Free People
& Other Stories
Studded Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£125.00
& Other Stories
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Luxe Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
BUY
£50.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Samara Mesh Strapless Midi Dress
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Nyc 1990 Applique Baby Tee
BUY
$35.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Embroidered Floral Headscarf
BUY
$17.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Flats
Bimba y Lola
Studded Red Leather Ballerina
BUY
£210.00
Bimba y Lola
Sandro
Leather And Rhinestone Ballet Flats
BUY
£185.40
£309.00
Sandro
FP Collection
Mystic Mary Jane Flats
BUY
£118.00
Free People
& Other Stories
Studded Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£125.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted