Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Urban Outfitters
Uo Lori Roper Boot
$129.00
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Rope and wrangle with the Lori leather boot by Urban Outfitters, featured in a western silhouette with classic cowboy details.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Low Texas Boots
$540.00
$324.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
ANN CREEK
Claremont Texture Patch Boots
$79.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Sam Edelman
Roy Low Bootie
$99.00
$69.30
from
Sam Edelman
BUY
Mango
Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Milo Chenille Mock Neck Boxy Sweater
$59.00
$29.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Cactus Mini Led Neon Table Lamp
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Cable Bite
$6.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Ruffled Edge Duvet Cover
$169.00
$135.20
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Boots
Circus by Sam Edelman
Peyton Stretch Over-the-knee Boots
$109.00
$65.40
from
Macy's
BUY
rag & bone
Moto Rain Boot
$225.00
$168.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
See By Chloé
Leather Chelsea Boots
$415.00
$290.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Need Supply
Amy Lace Up Boot
$94.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted