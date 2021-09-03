Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Urban Outfitters
Uo Leather Blazer
£190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
90s-ready blazer in a 100% leather fabrication. Classic blazer style Ft. a notched collar, two-button fastening, long sleeves and two side pockets.
Need a few alternatives?
Nanushka
Evan Vegan Leather Blazer
BUY
£278.00
£695.00
Net-A-Porter
Patrizia Pepe
Faux Leather Jacket
BUY
£374.99
Zalando
Weekday
Rumi Croco Blazer
BUY
£70.00
Weekday
Karl Lagerfeld
Single-breasted Leather Blazer
BUY
£645.00
Farfetch
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Leather Blazer
BUY
£190.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Sherpa Bucket Hat
BUY
$24.00
Urban Outffiters
Urban Outfitters
Velour Pull-on Short
BUY
$29.00
iets frans…
Urban Outfitters
Stormy Plush Fleece Jacket
BUY
$44.99
$89.00
Urban Outfiiters
More from Outerwear
Alex Mill
Officer Cotton Jacket
BUY
$42.17
$165.00
Nordstrom Rack
BP.
Faux Shearling Jacket
BUY
$17.22
$55.00
Nordstrom Rack
The North Face
Liberty Quarter Snap Pullover
BUY
$47.22
$149.00
Nordstrom Rack
The North Face
Campshire 2.0 Pullover Fleece Hoodie
BUY
$67.03
$148.95
Backcountry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted