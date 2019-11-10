Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
UO
Uo Kim Kitten Heel
$39.00
$19.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Slip into something sensual with this slim and slender kitten heel by Urban Outfitters. Simplistic 3-strap upper wraps the foot, with a short heel and squarish toe.
Need a few alternatives?
M.Gemi
The Parola 25mm
$198.00
$125.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
J.Crew
Lace-up Strappy Sandals In Black Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from UO
UO
Oversized Plaid Wool Overcoat
$189.00
$94.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag
$44.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
5 X 7 Chenille Rug
$189.00
$94.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Shelly Round Velvet Pillow
$39.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sandals
M.Gemi
The Parola 25mm
$198.00
$125.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
Sam Edelman
Yaro Dress Sandals
$100.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted