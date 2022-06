Urban Outfitters

Uo Hand-crocheted Butterfly Top

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0145347360001; Color Code: 010 Hand-crocheted top with a noughties-inspired design. Features a cut-out butterfly design with tie halterneck fastening, plunging V-neck, super-cropped hem and a backless design with tie fastening. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Hand wash Size + Fit - Model is 177cm/5'9.5" and wearing size Small