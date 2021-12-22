Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Urban Outfitters
Uo Groovalicious Mesh Maxi Skirt
£42.00
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Y2K-inspired maxi skirt in an all-over floral motif. Featuring an elasticated waist with bow to front and finished with lettuce-edge hem.
Need a few alternatives?
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Evelyn Patchwork Skirt
BUY
£740.00
Net-A-Porter
Endless Summer | Free People
Rey Wrap Midi Skirt
BUY
$49.95
$70.00
Free People
Realisation Par x SUPER RÉAL Claudia Schiffer
The Maria In Micro Dot
BUY
£210.00
Realisation Par
H&M
Slit-front Sequined Skirt
BUY
C$39.99
H&M
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Amanda Low-rise Denim Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Groovalicious Mesh Maxi Skirt
BUY
£20.00
£42.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Crew Sock
BUY
$10.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Printed Sherpa Bucket Hat
BUY
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Skirts
Helmut Lang
Wrap Skirt
BUY
$153.00
$255.00
Helmut Lang
Urban Outfitters
Amanda Low-rise Denim Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Maje
Josselin Checked Woven Midi Skirt
BUY
£174.30
£249.00
Selfridges
Urban Outfitters
Uo Groovalicious Mesh Maxi Skirt
BUY
£20.00
£42.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted