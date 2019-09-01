Fun Costumes

Clueless Dee Womens Costume

Are we like, totally buggin, or is Dionne the epitome of a perfect best friend? Ugh, why does Cher have literally, everything we want! Okay, we admit that we're SO jealous of Cher Horowitz because she's popular, pretty, and lucky enough to call Dee her BFF. Not only is Dionne extremely stylish (hello, who else could pull off a Dr. Seuss-esque hat with such ease), but her sassy demeanor can easily dominate any social situation. For example, at the Valley party, she found out her man, Murray, was shaving his head in the bathroom (ugh, as if!). Dee puts a stop to that by reaching for her cell phone and dialing up Murray's mom's ASAP. Ta-duh, problem solved. See, not much is out of Dee's control, well except when it comes to merging onto the freeway. Don't worry though, she'll get the hang of it as long as she remembers to breathe and keep her hands on the wheel! Now you can become Cher's Beverly Hills bestie and you won't need a virtual closet in order to do so. This exclusive Dee costume will turn you into the fashion-forward Dionne Davenport from Amy Hecklering's hit 90's movie, Clueless. You'll look like a total Betty when you're dressed in this layered checkered ensemble. The skirt with matching blazer will make you look ready to drop some major cash on Rodeo Drive, while the sweater crop top adds just the right amount of color to the outfit. Accessorize with a pair of black thigh-high stockings and some black heels for a look that will get you noticed. Also, have your cell phone close by at all times because you never know when Murray will do something reckless. You can diffuse that catastrophic situation by simply dialing up his mother, of course! - Jacket - Skirt - Tank Top w/ Attached Sweater Front