Champion

Uo Exclusive Reverse Weave Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 63365365; Color Code: 026 A crew neck sweatshirt from Champion in their signature reverse weave. Pullover styling with a regular fit. Topped with an embroidered Champion logo. Only available at UO. Content + Care - 84% Cotton, 16% polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Beige is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 42” - Length: 26.5”