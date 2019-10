UO

Hooded Anorak Jacket

$59.00 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Lightweight water-resistant popover jacket from UO. Cut in a loose fit with a half-zip collar and toggle-adjustable hood. Gathered at the sleeves with elastic to keep you dry and finished with a snap-closure kanga pocket. Elastic hem; tonal lining. Only at Urban Outfitters.