Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Urban Outfitters
Britney Wedge Sandal
$49.00
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Modern wedge sandal by Urban Outfitters featuring a mixed media strappy upper of faux leather + jelly. Complete with a square toe and toe-loop strap for added detail.
Need a few alternatives?
The Spanish Sandal Co.
Leopard Print Espadrille Wedges With Strap
$89.90
$62.30
from
The Spanish Sandal Co.
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Jaylen Espadrille Wedges
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Lulus
Esme Natural Lace-up Espadrille Wedges
$33.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Lola Plaid Kick Flare Pant
C$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Corduroy Pocket Tote Bag
£20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mini Wall Shelf
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Knit Zip-through Cropped Cardigan
£39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Heels
Zara
Mid-heel Strappy Leather Sandals
£55.99
from
Zara
BUY
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted