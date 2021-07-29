Urban Outfitters

Uo Bright Pink Paisley Print Lace Insert Mesh Mini Dress

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0130641646651; Color Code: 066 90s-inspired mini dress with an all-over paisley print style. Features a V-neck with spaghetti straps, a slim fit through the body and floaty skirt. Finished with lace detailing to chest. Content + Care - 94% Polyester, 6% Elastane - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 168cm/5'6" and wearing size Large