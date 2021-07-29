United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Urban Outfitters
Uo Bright Pink Paisley Print Lace Insert Mesh Mini Dress
£44.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0130641646651; Color Code: 066 90s-inspired mini dress with an all-over paisley print style. Features a V-neck with spaghetti straps, a slim fit through the body and floaty skirt. Finished with lace detailing to chest. Content + Care - 94% Polyester, 6% Elastane - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 168cm/5'6" and wearing size Large