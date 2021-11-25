Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Urban Outfitters
Uo Black Bibi Patchwork Knee-high Boots
£98.00
£78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Knee-high leather patchwork style boots featuring a soft square toe, platform sole and classic block heel. Finished with a side zip fastening.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
High Heel Leather Boot
BUY
£119.99
£149.99
Mango
Urban Outfitters
Uo Black Bibi Patchwork Knee-high Boots
BUY
£78.00
£98.00
Urban Outfitters
Pollini
Pollini Women's Stivale Boot
BUY
£297.04
Amazon
Coast
Knee High Heeled Boot
BUY
£71.40
£119.00
Coast
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Black Bibi Patchwork Knee-high Boots
BUY
£78.00
£98.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
BUY
$51.75
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Just Chillin Sherpa Coat
BUY
$89.99
$129.00
Urban Outfitters
promoted
Urban Outfitters
Kyla Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Boots
Kurt Geiger
Stint
BUY
£139.00
£199.00
Kurt Geiger
Mango
High Heel Leather Boot
BUY
£119.99
£149.99
Mango
Giuseppe Zanotti
Nevada Embellished Leather Knee Boots
BUY
£985.00
Net-A-Porter
Urban Outfitters
Uo Black Bibi Patchwork Knee-high Boots
BUY
£78.00
£98.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted