Urban Outfitters

Uo Bezel Wrap Belted Jumpsuit

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Low-key vintage glam jumpsuit is made from a luxe fabrication in a relaxed-fit silhouette. Features a surplice style top with a plunging v-neckline + double pointed collar. Features a tie belt at the waist + extra-long dropped short sleeves. Finished with a high-rise drop-crotch pants bottom.